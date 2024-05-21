Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CLX traded down GBX 7.61 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 54.89 ($0.70). 873,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,643. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Calnex Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,829.67 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.07.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

