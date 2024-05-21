Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Calnex Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CLX traded down GBX 7.61 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 54.89 ($0.70). 873,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,643. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Calnex Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,829.67 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.07.
About Calnex Solutions
Further Reading
