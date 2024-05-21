TD Securities Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

Altus Group Price Performance

TSE:AIF traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,892. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 185.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.48.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

