The Goldman Sachs Group Trims The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Target Price to $1.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,660. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
