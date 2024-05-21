Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Genesis Land Development’s previous None dividend of $0.09.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

GDC traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.60. Genesis Land Development has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$197.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 9.05.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of C$71.60 million during the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

