Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up about 1.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 3.18% of Open Text worth $365,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. 148,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.