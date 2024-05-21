Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $42.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dyne Therapeutics traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 442980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DYN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,818 shares of company stock worth $32,590,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

