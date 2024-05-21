Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.75, but opened at $153.27. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $143.71, with a volume of 728,573 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,444,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.