Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.24. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.