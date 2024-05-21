Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.24. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 472 shares traded.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
