Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $223.90 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.66% of Cummins worth $223,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins Dividend Announcement

CMI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.