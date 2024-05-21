Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.57. Nikola shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 56,116,462 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Nikola Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,262,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 65.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,646,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 454,804 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

