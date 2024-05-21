W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

W&T Offshore has a dividend payout ratio of -26.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -66.7%.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 104,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $345.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 100.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on W&T Offshore

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.