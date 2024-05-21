Maj Invest Holding A S Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 194,337 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 7.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $250,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,906,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $468.84 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.95 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.96 and its 200-day moving average is $422.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,637 shares of company stock worth $499,004,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

