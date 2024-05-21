Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys 842 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Franco-Nevada worth $90,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $128.39. 64,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Bank of America lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.