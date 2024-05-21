Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,745,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,807 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 2.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of Manulife Financial worth $549,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $473,568,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,138,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,468,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 775,135 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. 5,679,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,313. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.