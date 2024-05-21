Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,300 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. 248,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,362. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.