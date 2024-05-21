BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $588,000 Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 29.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 13.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 3,532,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365,039. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

