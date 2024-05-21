BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,056,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 127,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 241,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. 165,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

