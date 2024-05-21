Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,696,566. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

