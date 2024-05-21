GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 316,247 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316,247 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Primoris Services worth $43,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,124,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,384,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 585,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,635,981.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,981.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,448 shares of company stock worth $3,198,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 104,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

