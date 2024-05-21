Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,877 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $31,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after buying an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $6,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $748,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

