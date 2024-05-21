Sachetta LLC Invests $113,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 222.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 15.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $96,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,254. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.19. The firm has a market cap of $503.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

