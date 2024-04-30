Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 10,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 1,166,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

