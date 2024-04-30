Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.70 and last traded at $139.25. 3,112,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,585,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

