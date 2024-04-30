Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $314.04 and last traded at $311.89. Approximately 58,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 352,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

