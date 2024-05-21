Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.13% of Palo Alto Networks worth $118,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after acquiring an additional 304,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $12.11 on Tuesday, hitting $311.66. 13,663,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.20.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

