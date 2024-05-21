TSA Wealth Managment LLC Takes $3.96 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. 1,529,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $87.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

