Davis R M Inc. Sells 10,026 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $67,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. 6,876,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,375. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

