69,528 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter. The institutional investor acquired 69,528 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. 15,320,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,086,082. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

