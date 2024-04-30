Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Decreases By 12.4%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASPS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,199. The company has a market cap of $54.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

