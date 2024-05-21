Assetmark Inc. Has $47.72 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,864 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $47,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,213,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,861,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,359,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,260,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

