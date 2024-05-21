Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,498 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $45,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,518 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,360,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,147 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. 905,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

