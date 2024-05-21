GateToken 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.43 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $8.18 or 0.00011754 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $762.48 million and $5.43 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,599.13 or 1.00019805 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00112673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003582 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,227,099 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,227,098.91818291 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.12362939 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,458,949.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.