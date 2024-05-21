Assetmark Inc. Has $53.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $53,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,211,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,947,000 after acquiring an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 324,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,731. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.