D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 797 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 98.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $274,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $203.14. 438,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.38.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

