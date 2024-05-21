D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.53. 1,456,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $181.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.75.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.