Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $20.20 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,406.02. 330,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,313.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $651.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.12 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.