Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $50,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,648. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $108.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

