Assetmark Inc. Purchases 19,881 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 860,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $44,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 348,978 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

