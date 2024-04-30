LGL Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,252.33. 145,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,065.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $750.86 and a 1-year high of $1,269.51.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

