LGL Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.5 %
TDG traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,252.33. 145,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,065.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $750.86 and a 1-year high of $1,269.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
