LGL Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 483,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,107,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. 26,096,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,102,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.