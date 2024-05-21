Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 9,080 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. 2,512,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $490,635.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,086,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,775. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

