Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.22 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $290.17. 590,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.13 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

