Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 255,995 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 255,995 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 91,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 7.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 125,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 12,656,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,586,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

