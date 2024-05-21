iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.73. 1,165,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,736. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

