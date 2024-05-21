Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $5,642,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Resources news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,152 shares of company stock worth $18,207,158 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.97. The stock had a trading volume of 226,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,330. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

