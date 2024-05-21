Keystone Financial Group Trims Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in RH were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. FMR LLC increased its stake in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,295,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,318,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH Trading Down 2.2 %

RH traded down $6.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.77. The stock had a trading volume of 272,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,291. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.84.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

