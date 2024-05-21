iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Trimmed by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IUSB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,867. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

