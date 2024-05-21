Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $15,192,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after buying an additional 187,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.99. 198,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,957. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

