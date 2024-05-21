Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $3,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,449,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

