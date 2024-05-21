JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of JinkoSolar worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 131.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 58.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

NYSE JKS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. 331,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

